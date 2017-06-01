Diaper duty for Dunst! Kirsten Dunst opened up about her desire to have children in Marie Claire UK's July 2017 issue.

"I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill," the Hidden Figures actress, 35, told the mag. "I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like … you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where’s Kiki?' I just love that love. That’s what I want."

Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

Dunst's parenthood talk comes months after Us Weekly confirmed that she's engaged to Friday Night Lights alum Jesse Plemons. The pair fell in love while filming season 2 of FX’s Fargo.

Dunst opened up about wedding planning in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February. "We have a time frame, but that’s private!" she said at the time. "I'm happy."

Plemons, 29, meanwhile, has kept tight-lipped about their relationship. The pair recently sat front row at the Gucci Cruise 2018 fashion show in Florence, Italy, on Monday.



