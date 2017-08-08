Lifestyles of the rich and famous! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are enjoying a fabulous end-of-summer escape to Egypt and the duo have not been shy about sharing their experience with fans on Instagram.

This past weekend, the 38-year-old reality star and the 23-year-old model jetted off on a private plane along with several friends, including publicist pal Simon Huck, to the North African country for a little R&R.

“Bringing this crazy ass somewhere she doesn't know,” the former boxer captioned a black and white snap of Kardashian on the jet.

And once the group arrived, they took an adventurous trip through the capital city of Cairo.

“RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARC,” Huck captioned a snap of the klan riding on camels through the desert.



The publicist also shared a pic to his Instagram Stories of the group flaunting their perfectly toned beach bodies while cooling down in the ocean.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on to share a stunning snap of herself in a blue bikini, soaking up the sun on a lounge chair.

The mom of three later shared a video of the group smoking hookah to her Instagram Stories.



Us Weekly first confirmed Kardashian and Bendjima were hooking up in December 2016. In March 2017, a source confirmed the duo were still “on” but hadn’t made anything official. The twosome were spotted kissing aboard a yacht in Cannes, in May.

Kourtney shares children Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, with her ex Scott Disick.

