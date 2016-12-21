Kourtney Kardashian is cleaning out the Christmas tree lot. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed in a new Vogue interview that each of her three kids get their own Christmas tree at her Calabasas, California, home.

The reality star, 37, explained that Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, whom she shares with Scott Disick, have creative control over their individual trees. “We all go to a lot together and have the kids pick out their own trees for their bedrooms; they can decorate them however they want,” she told Vogue. “It’s a perfect spot for homemade decorations and allows them to be creative and have fun with it and do something all together as a family.”



However, Kardashian does get a little professional help from floral designer Jeff Leatham, who also helped Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, with her insanely elaborate Kandyland-themed Christmas décor.



Besides the family tree, Mason’s is the biggest of all, decorated with a variety of ornaments including an “M,” a sock monkey and several Santas. Plus, there’s a large Darth Vader toy that appears to be guarding his set-up. Penelope’s tree, on the other hand, is totally girly and decked out in pink and purple bulbs, and Reign’s is the smallest and sparsest. It seems the toddler is into lions this year, since the jungle animals cover the tree.

To tie them all together, Kardashian added a cozy tree skirt to each one. “The fluffy tree skirts that look like shearling — they soften the look and add some warmth of the house,” she told Vogue.



The mom of three explained that she takes decorating so seriously because the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan gathers at her home for the holiday. “Christmas morning takes place at my house and my entire family comes here, so I also have the responsibility to make it special for all of them, and I love doing it,” she said.



