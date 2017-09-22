David Livingston/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian wishes nothing but the best for her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who has been hooking up with Sofia Richie as of late.

"Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. "Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she'll always want the best for him and will always make sure he's happy."

In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, "doesn't care about who Scott dates," a second insider tells Us. "It's not on her radar and she's happy in her own relationship" with model Younes Bendjima, whom she began dating in December 2016.

Kardashian and Bendjima, 24, are going strong too. "She's in a really good place with Younes and is happy with him," the first insider tells Us. "They like staying at home and being private."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week that Richie, 19, and Disick, 34, are definitely an item. "Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together," a source told Us. "It's so weird. Not just the age difference, but mostly the fact that Sofia has been a family friend for years, and was close to Kendall and Kylie [Jenner]."

Richie's longtime friend Chloe Bartoli, who had previously been linked to Disick, isn't too thrilled about the news, though. "After Sofia started hooking up with Scott, Chloe stopped speaking to her," a source told Us. "It's a mess. [They] were like sisters. They were the best of friends and were inseparable."



Kardashian and Disick dated on and off for nine years until 2015. They share three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.



