Bottoms up! No bikini, no problem for Kourtney Kardashian and her wild gal pals.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians beauty shared what might just be the raciest video from her Mexican vacation yet, when she posted a naked clip to Snapchat on Tuesday, April 25.

Although it’s not clear who the brunette star of the skinny-dipping adventure is, Kourtney had no problem uploading it for her millions of fans to see.

In the video the woman is seen rolling around completely nude in the shallow waters of a swimming pool.

“When your friends stay naked,” she captioned the revealing clip, and while she doesn’t say who the cheeky lady is, there are a number of friends it could be.

Kourtney is vacationing in Puerto Rico to celebrate her 38th birthday and has been joined by a big group of girlfriends, including her sister, Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, Malika Haqq, Sarah Howard, Brittny Gastineau and Joyce Bonelli.

Kim revealed they’ve been getting wild doing “naked cartwheels” and putting nipple clamps on and Kourtney even vomited in her bed!

The birthday girl hasn’t been shy about showing off her bikini body either and has been flaunting her physique since she touched down south of the border.

