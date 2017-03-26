Not having it. Kourtney Kardashian was slammed on Instagram for posting a photo of her kids sitting atop a $122,000 car on Saturday, March 25.

In the two images, Kardashian, 37, quotes lyrics from brother-in-law Kanye West’s song “Last Call” in the captions while having her daughter Penelope, 4, and son Reign, 2, pose on the hood of the Mercedes G-Wagon.

The first image shows the two young ones kneeling on all fours on top of the white Mercedes-Benz facing Kardashian as she presumably gives them art direction. The caption reads, “Rolling into the weekend like...💥.”

The second picture shows the pair gleefully posing on top of the car, which has a starting price of $122,400, with the caption: “Mayonnaise-colored Benz, I push Miracle Whips.”

Haters immediately filled Kardashian’s comments section with words of disapproval over how the reality star is flaunting her wealth — which fans have previously pointed to as a possible reason for younger sister Kim’s terrifying Paris robbery last October.

“Maybe all these pics trying to show off are the reasons you all keep getting robbed,” one commenter pointed out. “I would never take pics of my cars, jewelry etc … looks desperate and not classy #newmoneyproblems #unfollowed #classless.”

Added another: “Did you not learn a valuable lesson about displaying materialistic items???? So you basically just showed someone what kind of care you drive … I thought you were the smart sister.”

Last October, outspoken designer Karl Lagerfeld scolded Kim, 36, for flaunting her wealth and possibly causing robbers to target her in Paris.

“It’s a very bad thing for Paris, but I don’t understand why she was in a hotel with no security,” the 83-year-old Chanel creative director told Reuters at Paris Fashion Week. “If you are that famous and you put all your jewelry on the net, you go to hotels where nobody can come near to the room. You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it with you.”

