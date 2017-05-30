Kourtney Kardashian is concerned about her ex Scott Disick after his hookups with multiple women in Cannes, France, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kourtney is worried for Scott, as are Scott’s friends and the whole Kardashian family. They are really worried for him,” the source tells Us. “They aren’t angry — just concerned — because he’s clearly going through something.”

As previously reported, the self-proclaimed Lord, 34, was photographed chatting with Nicole Richie’s younger sister, Sofia Richie, and toting her around on a yacht in the South of France on Friday, May 26, and again on Sunday, May 28. During his second outing, Disick was also seen getting handsy with Justin Bieber’s ex Chantel Jeffries.

“The partying and photos emerging are symptomatic of situations they’ve had in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place, mentally,” another source tells Us of Disick.

Just days before his outings with Sofia, 18, and Jeffries, 23, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted cozying up to several other younger women, including Bella Thorne, model Maggie Petrova and his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli.

"Scott's lifestyle has become out of control," another source previously told Us. "His friends are all worried for him and trying to calm him down. His friends begged him not to go to Cannes."

For her part, Kardashian, 38 — who shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, with Disick — was also having fun in Cannes last week. The brunette beauty clocked in some quality time with her rumored new boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, and her younger sister Kendall Jenner.



