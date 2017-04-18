Can you feel the love today? Kourtney Kardashian's family took to social media to shower her with affection and praise on Tuesday, April 18, in honor of her 38th birthday.

Sister Khloé Kardashian was the first to give Kourt a shout-out in a celebratory video she posted to Instagram. "Happy birthday to the Milly to my Vanilli,” Khloé, 32, captioned the clip, which featured footage of the birthday girl set to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday."

Happy birthday to the Milly to my Vanilli @kourtneykardash A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, shared their birthday wishes to Kourtney via their apps and websites. Kim, 36, posted a home video of them as kids, writing, "Happy Birthday to the best older sister. I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love how close we were growing up — and still are today. I don't know what I would do without you! Love you!"



Kendall, 21, echoed Kim's sentiment. The model shared three pictures of her and her eldest sister, along with a sweet note: "I hope you have the best birthday, Kourtney!!! You do so much for everyone else, so I hope you take the day to treat yourself. I love you!"

Not to be outdone, family matriarch Kris Jenner posted a collage of photos from Kourtney's childhood, plus two of her as an adult.

"Happy birthday beautiful @kourtneykardash!!!" the momager, 61, wrote on Instagram. "From the day you were born you have blessed me with so much joy! You bring happiness love and light and are such an inspiration to me, and everyone around you. You are such an incredible mother, sister, friend, and daughter and I love you more than words can ever say.… you are beautiful inside and out, my sweet girl. Have an amazing day."

