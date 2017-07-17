Kris Humphries may no longer be part of the family, but he still wishes the best for Rob Kardashian.

The NBA star, 32, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about Kardashian’s drama with Blac Chyna at the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, July 16. “That’s my guy,” he said of the 30-year-old reality star. “I don’t read too much into it. Hopefully he’ll be alright.”



Kardashian made headlines after he went on a lengthy social media rant on July 5, in which he alleged that his former fiancée cheated on him and posted several naked photos of Chyna without her consent. He also claimed that he paid for her cars, expensive jewelry and weight-loss surgeries after the birth of their 8-month-old daughter, Dream. The 29-year-old model was granted a temporary restraining order against him on July 10, but an insider told Us they’re continuing to coparent Dream with the help of nannies to facilitate the schedule.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s lawyer Robert Shapiro told TMZ that the tirade was “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets.” A source told Us that Kris Jenner is also “trying to remain calm” amid the family drama. “Now that Dream is in the picture, her primary concern is Dream and Dream’s well-being,” the insider added.



The athlete, meanwhile, was famously married to Kim Kardashian for 72 days. The pair got engaged in May 2011, just three months after going public with their romance. They married in August of that year in an over-the-top ceremony in Montecito, California, which was filmed for a two-part E! special, Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event. The relationship was short-lived, though, and the Selfish author, 36, filed for divorce on October 31.

The Kimoji creator, who now shares kids North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, with husband Kanye West, recently said she knew her marriage to Humphries was doomed from the beginning. “At the time I just thought, ‘Holy s--t, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married.’ I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and all their friends are having kids,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May. “So, it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.”

