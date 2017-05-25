Kris Jenner Babysits Grandchildren North and Penelope (OK! Magazine)

O.J. Simpson Could Be Released From Prison This Year (National Enquirer)

Gretchen Rossi Is Returning to 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' (RADAR Online)

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Enjoy Paris Trip: Pics (Star Magazine)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!