Kris Jenner is nervous that her six grandchildren will be bullied. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, June 12, during a roundtable that as a grandma, she worries about her grandkids growing up in the spotlight they were born into.

“It’s my grandchildren who I worry about because I have six of them; the oldest just turned 7, and my youngest is 6 months old, and they don’t have a choice,” Jenner said of Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick; North and Saint West; and Dream Kardashian. “And I worry, I do, because it is such a bullying environment.”

Her own famous kids — Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — have developed their own "thick skin" since the E! show first premiered 10 years ago.

“Kim leads the pack, and she’s the queen of thick skin. She counsels everybody else,” Jenner said of her 36-year-old daughter. “So if something happens in the family, she’s the first one you call. ‘What should I do? How should I handle this?’”

From the get-go though, Jenner has advised her kids.

“We decided as a family that if we’re going to do this, we would just show everything. And one of the best decisions I made not only as a producer of the show but as one of the stars of the show was to say, ‘We’re not going to remove anything.' With that philosophy, I told the kids, ‘Don’t get on the internet.’ Now it’s so amplified … you expect it now from the trolls, ” Jenner recalled of the early days of their now wildly popular reality show. “There’s somebody everyone can relate to in my family — whether you’re 7 or 107 — and I think people got emotionally attached and invested.”

