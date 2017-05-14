Shady Sunday! Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday, May 14, to share three Mother's Day tributes featuring photos of her children, her mother and her first husband, Robert Kardashian. However, none of the posts included her estranged ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

The momager, 61, first shared a black-and-white throwback photo with her six kids: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian (whose father is her late first husband, Robert Kardashian), and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who she shares with Caitlyn. "You guys are my very heart and soul ... thank you for all you bring to my life," she wrote. "You are everything I could possibly dream of and I thank God He has blessed me with you and chose me to be your mom... I am grateful every single day for the love you fill me up with, and I appreciate and love and respect each little bit of every one of you. You have the biggest hearts and the sweetest souls and are the most amazing people I know."



"Being a mom is my dream come true... you guys are the biggest gift of my life and I am so proud of each one of you," Kris continued. "I love you more than you will ever know forever and ever, mommy xoxo #MothersDay #Blessed #ProudMama #family #myeverything."

Kris then shared a collage of five pictures of her children, late ex Robert, son-in-law Kanye West and grandchildren Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, North, 3, Reign, 2, and Saint, 17 months. She did not include Caitlyn or Rob's on-off fiancée, Blac Chyna, with whom he shares daughter Dream, 6 months. "Being a mother is by far the greatest blessing. My children are my most precious gifts and I am so beyond proud of each and every one of them," Kris wrote. "To my angels @kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian, it brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren. You are both such incredible mommies and you teach us all daily about patience, selflessness and unconditional love. You inspire me always!!"



Finally, the reality star posted photos of herself and her mom, Mary Jo Campbell. "To my mother, MJ this Mother's Day!! You are everything!!" she gushed. "I am so blessed to have you as my mother and am so grateful for the love you have given to our family all these years and the lessons you have taught, and continue to teach us. We love you so much today and every day!! Happy Mother's Day!!"



Caitlyn, 67, and Kris were married from 1991 to 2015. They had a falling out after Caitlyn's 2015 Vanity Fair interview, in which she claimed Kris did not accept that she wanted to transition to a woman. The Olympian's relationship with stepdaughters Kim and Khloé has also been strained since the Vanity Fair article, and more recently over Caitlyn's newly released memoir, The Secrets of My Life.



