Living her best life. Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner shared a stunning snap of herself aboard a luxury yacht while vacationing with boyfriend Corey Gamble in the south of France on Wednesday, July 12.

In the sultry snap, Jenner, 61, wears a colorful Pucci mini dress and shows off her legs as she looks away from the camera.

“Love you @joycebonelli #yachtlife #pastmybedtime #sainttropez @emiliopucci #Repost @joycebonelli,” Jenner captioned the Instagram post.

The playful pic was first posted by Jenner’s makeup artist Joyce Bonelli.

“MY DAYYYYYY #1 MU$E#alwaysandforever sponsored by Kylie "take me on vaca" WE'RE ON VACATION BITCHESSSS @kyliejenner @kyliecosmetics#MAKEUPBYjOYCE 💋®” Bonelli wrote while making reference to Kylie Cosmetics — the popular makeup line of Jenner’s daughter Kylie Jenner.

It doesn’t appear that the drama between Robert Kardashian and his ex-fiancé Blac Chyna has interfered with her vacation. As previously reported, the Arthur George sock designer, 30, went on an explicit social media rant against Chyna, 29, earlier this month, posting several nude photos of her and claiming her of infidelity and drug use. The exes are parents to Dream, 8 months.

The Lashed Bar owner has fought back against Kardashian. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, she accused him of physical abuse. She was granted a temporary restraining order on July 10.

Earlier this week, a source revealed to Us that Kardashian is ashamed of his actions. "Rob is really trying to get back on track and focus on being a dad again," the source said. "He's embarrassed that he has caused this."



