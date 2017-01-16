Still going strong! After almost ten years and two children together Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell remain one of the cutest couples in Hollywood.

The Chips star shared an adorable throwback photo on Instagram on Sunday, January 15, from when they first began dating.



Shepard has his arms wrapped around Bell, who is smiling widely while sitting on his knee.



But the fun-loving actor, 42, doesn’t look quite as happy, and he explained it was because he was chewing tobacco.

“9 years ago,” he captioned the snap. “And unfortunately that bottom lip isn’t from injections, it’s Skoal. That’s right, I landed @kristenanniebell while in the throes of a nasty dip habit. Thanks for being an optimist honey.”



The pair have now been married for four years, and are parents to daughters, Lincoln, 3 and Delta, 2.



The mom-of-two, 36, recently opened up to Us Weekly about parenting, and how she copes with traveling with her tots.



“Nobody screams and cries in a car in this family,” Bell told Us. “Well, also because Dad will pull the car over on the highway and say we’re not driving until people stop screaming because that’s what his mom did to him.”

Thank u to my hot date tonight, @daxshepard. I love date night with you. @goldenglobes #GoldenGlobes A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

But she admitted there are some battles she just isn’t prepared to fight.



“I just let my car get granola all over it because I’m like, ‘Well, this is the time in my life where my car is just going to be covered in granola,’ and I can either fight that for the next five years or I can just surrender and be OK with it, and I’ve chosen to surrender,” she admitted. “Everything is easier in acceptance mode.”



