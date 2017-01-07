Surprise! Kristin Cavallari celebrated her 30th birthday with her husband, Jay Cutler, and family and friends on Thursday, January 5. The former Hills star shared a sweet Instagram photo showing her kissing the Bears quarterback and thanking him for throwing her a birthday to remember.

“This is the only somewhat decent picture I have from last night (and we're both clearly sober) but Jay really went all out for my 30th birthday. He threw the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I will forever be grateful for this man, my family, and all my amazing friends. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life. ❤️,” the former reality star captioned the snap of herself kissing Cutler at the party.



Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

To kick off the big 3-0, Cavallari splurged and ate cupcakes for breakfast.

“Birthday breakfast cupcakes...why not! 🙌 #ByeBye20s #Hello30s,” she captioned a cute Instagram of herself sitting on the floor crossed legged while eating the delicious looking sweets.

The Balancing in Heels author has been busy working on her upcoming second book, True Roots, as of late. Prior to celebrating her birthday, the former reality star tested out a recipe for date bars, sharing a snap of the food on Instagram on January 4.

Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot in June 2013 and are the parents of Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and Saylor, 13 months.

