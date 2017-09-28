When Kylie Jenner learned she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, the 20-year-old reality star turned to her sister Kim Kardashian and mom, Kris Jenner, for advice. “Kylie was leaning on Kim and Kris,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “And talked through her decision-making process regarding moving forward with this pregnancy, having the baby and what she’s going to do.”

Jenner was nothing but encouraging when her youngest daughter decided to welcome a child with Scott. “Kris is so supportive and she knew this was a Kylie decision,” says the insider. “They all wanted Kylie to make the decision for herself and to understand this is what it looks like, this is how your life will change, and Kylie gets that.”

As previously reported, the Lip Kit creator is about four months along in her pregnancy. “It definitely wasn’t planned,” a separate source recently told Us Weekly, adding that because Jenner and the “Butterfly Effect” rapper have been together just five months, she ultimately “had to decide if she was prepared, with or without his involvement.”



Still, another source told Us that Scott is “thrilled to become a dad.”



In the end, it was her “incredible support system” that helped her make her decision. Says a fourth source: “Kylie’s take is that for everyone in her family, children have only made their lives better.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian is also expecting a child with her boyfriend of 11 months, Tristan Thompson. “They are looking at it like it's a unifying experience for them as sisters,” says a source of the siblings, who are expected to deliver around the same time. “It was coincidental, but they couldn’t be more stoked.”

