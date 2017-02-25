White hot! Kylie Jenner showed off a tiny, toned waist and her ample curves in a pair of white boxers and cropped tank top on Friday, February 24.

The 19-year-old makeup maven shared the mirror selfie via Instagram, and let the image do the talking, choosing to leave the photo caption-free. In the photo, Jenner wears a pair of boy-short boxers and a tight top that contrast her curves against her fit figure.

Earlier in the week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent her fans into a frenzy when she debuted six new shades of her ultra popular highlighter: Chocolate Cherry (rose), Strawberry Shortcake (peony pink), Cotton Candy Cream (blush), Salted Caramel (sand), French Vanilla (cream) and Banana Split (gold).

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

“When I have a tan, I wear these two: Salted Caramel and Strawberry Shortcake,” she said in a one of many Snap videos she used to introduce the new shades. But, she added with a written note, “You can really wear any shade you want.”

The Lip Kit creator has hit the ground running full force since returning from her tropical getaway with her family and beau Tyga late last month. (Her New York Fashion Week pop-up shop created lines that snaked around the block just last week.)

In late January, Jenner shared a number of photos and videos of herself snuggling up to the “Rack City” rapper, 27, while wearing a silver bikini and her black hair in two braids.

Also along for the trip: Jenner’s older sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian; Kendall and Kris Jenner; Corey Gamble and Scott Disick. Many of the youngest members of the Kardashian clan are also in Costa Rica, including Kim's children, North, 3, and Saint, 13 months.

