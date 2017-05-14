Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA

Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend, Travis Scott, was arrested for inciting a riot during his concert in Rogers, Arkansas, on Saturday, May 13, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, authorities met with the "Antidote" rapper, 25, soon after he left the stage at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. He was reportedly booked for inciting a riot, endangering welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct. He was released without bail at approximately 11:30 p.m.



Scott was previously arrested for a similar incident in Chicago in August 2015, when he was charged with disorderly conduct after encouraging Lollapalooza attendees to climb over security barricades and storm the stage. ABC 7 reported at the time that Scott's performance at the festival lasted just five minutes before it was shut down.

More recently, the Houston native encouraged a fan to jump from a third story balcony during a concert in New York. Video of the incident went viral on social media, though he was not arrested.



Scott's tour photographer Ray appeared to confirm the news on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, sharing pictures of the rapper with the caption, "#freetravisscott." Several fans also tweeted the hashtag, causing it to trend on Twitter.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Scott began dating Jenner, 19, shortly after her split from longtime boyfriend Tyga. "Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal," a source told Us of the budding romance.

