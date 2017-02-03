Kylie Minogue (L) and Joshua Sasse attend the World Premiere of "Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie" at Odeon Leicester Square on June 29, 2016 in London, England. Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue is single. The Australian pop superstar, 48, revealed on Friday, February 3, that she and her fiancé, Joshua Sasse, have split.

"#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways," she captioned a skyline photo on Instagram. "We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises."

Minogue and the British actor, 29, met in 2015 on set of his show Galavant. Us Weekly confirmed last February that they were engaged. She showed off her diamond ring on the red carpet at the 2016 NME Awards in London that same month.

Minogue last posted a photo of Sasse on December 12. He dressed up as a snowman and surprised her on stage during one of her shows. "Snowman surprise ...... @joshuasasse," she captioned a pic of them kissing, along with a heart emoji.

The "Love at First Sight" opened up about taking Sasse's last name during a past interview with Australia's morning show Sunrise. "I look at my man and with Joshua, I’d be Mrs. Sasse. He’s not a Mr. Minogue at all," she said.

This would have been Minogue's first marriage. She previously dated actor Olivier Martinez and model Andres Velencoso.



