Get out of her way, Jenner! Kylie Minogue has won her legal battle against Kylie Jenner over trademarking the stars’ shared first name, according to the Daily Mail.



The outlet reports that Jenner’s 2014 application to trademark the name “Kylie” for business purposes was rejected last week by the United States’ Patent and Trademark Office.



Attorneys for the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer, 48, argued that the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is just “a secondary reality television personality,” therefore making her undeserving of the monopolization of “Kylie.”



Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Minogue’s lawyers pointed out that the Australian superstar is an “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as ‘Kylie.’”



Indeed, the Grammy winner has been simply known as “Kylie” since her self-titled debut album, featuring her famous cover of "The Locomotion," was released in 1988. According to the Daily Mail, Jenner — who oversees several business ventures, including her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics — has already lodged an appeal.

In February 2016, Minogue took to Twitter to seemingly throw shade at Jenner’s request to adopt the one-name moniker for herself. “Hello..... My name is KYLIE #lightyears,” Minogue wrote to her followers, quoting a lyric from her 2000 track “Light Years” from the album of the same name.



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Aussie-born musician’s victory over Jenner comes just days after she and her now-ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse called off their engagement. She confirmed their split via Instagram on Friday, February 3.



"#lovers ... Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways," she captioned a skyline photo. "We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons. #thesunalwaysrises."



Minogue and the hunky Brit, 29, met in 2015 on the set of his ABC show Galavant, on which she guest-starred. Us Weekly confirmed last February that they were engaged. That same month, she flaunted her diamond ring on the red carpet at the 2016 NME Awards in London. This would have been Minogue's first marriage. She previously dated actor Olivier Martinez and model Andres Velencoso.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



