La La Anthony Spotted Without Ring Amid News of Carmelo Anthony Split

Something’s missing. La La Anthony was spotted in New York City without her wedding ring amid news of her split from husband Carmelo Anthony.

The 37-year-old television personality stepped out in the Big Apple on Tuesday, April 18, wearing a form-fitting, white, striped dress. While she wore her hair in a tight bun and accessorized her look with simple stud earrings, her left hand was noticeably bare.

La La’s Manhattan outing comes just days after she and the NBA star, 32, reportedly decided to separate after seven years of marriage. As TMZ reported on Monday, April 17, Carmelo and the Think Like a Man actress are currently living apart. La La reportedly moved out of their shared family home last week and is living alone in NYC.

However, the pair’s split, according to TMZ, is amicable. La La and Carmelo — who tied the knot in July 2010, nearly six years after getting engaged on Christmas Day of 2004 — were most recently seen together at their 10-year-old son Kiyan’s basketball game.

On Friday, April 14, the former MTV VJ, who many know as one of Kim Kardashian’s famous besties, opened up to Access Hollywood about Carmelo’s next move as it is possible that the New York Knicks player could be traded to another basketball team this summer.

“Whatever’s meant to be, will be,” she told AH. “I’m a firm believer in that and I’ll make it work.”

