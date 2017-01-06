Caroline Stanbury, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images; Desiree Navarro/WireImage

So when’s the next royal wedding?! Ladies of London’s Caroline Stanbury spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about fellow Brit Prince Harry’s romance with Meghan Markle. The Bravolebrity — who reportedly dated Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew in the early 2000s — tells Us that she believes the hunky redhead, 32, and the Suits star, 35, are a perfect pair.

“I think she seems like a great fit for Prince Harry,” Stanbury, 40, says. “Why not? She’s gorgeous and glamorous. I want the royal family to be glamorous. I want that.”



The reality star also believes that Markle has the potential to shake things up inside the palace — all for the better, of course. “I think Meghan will elevate everything. Glamour, diversity. All of it,” she says of the American actress, whose father is Caucasian and mother is African American. “Why not? He’s young, she’s gorgeous and I’m all for it.”



Stanbury tells Us that she would like to see the California native become a princess — mainly because she’s looking forward to all the potential Markle-inspired merchandise.



“I wouldn’t seeing mind her face on my teacup!” the socialite quips. “It’s such an institution. We love it. We love to see the British royals and who they’re dating.”

The lovebirds not only have Stanbury’s seal of approval; more important, they have Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing. A Buckingham Palace insider previously told Us that Her Majesty is “delighted to see” her grandson “in a loving relationship.”

Harry and Markle (who was previously wed to film producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013) began dating in June. Back in November, an insider told Us that the pair are in it for the long haul. "It may not seem like they have been together for long, but it’s been very intense,” a friend of the U.N. Women advocate told Us. "They’re super serious and can see a future together."



Ladies of London airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

