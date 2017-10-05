Lady Antebellum Get Emotional at Manchester Show After Las Vegas Shooting

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, led the band’s touring group in prayer before performing in Manchester on Wednesday, October 4, days after the deadly mass shooting on Sunday, October 1, at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.



“We just wanted to take a second to just formally, and just with unity, acknowledge what happened a couple of days ago, and how all of us here are dealing with it,” Scott, 31, said in an emotional Instagram video posted on Thursday, October 5. “And we know people who were there and everybody on-stage, off-stage in Vegas, and being so far away from home. We’re not going to live in fear. This is a safe space because we’re all here together, and because not only have I and our family and so many people here — and so many people we don’t even know — have prayed for us before we got here. If you all don’t mind just grabbing hands and let’s say a prayer. I’m going to let Chris do it because I’m not going to be able to get through it.”

As the team held hands, Tyrrell prayed for them and their fans’ safety. “Oh Heavenly Father, pray over this building tonight Lord that, even in the parking lot, even as people pull up Lord, that they would feel a sense of peace. Even as they walk in these doors,” he said. “I know it’s not by accident that we get to be the representation of country music to this city on this night, and one of the first performances post-Vegas. We don’t take that lightly.”

The drummer also took a moment to pay tribute to those who were affected by the Manchester attack. In May, 22 people were killed and 59 others were injured at Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena concert. “We feel the weight of that, and just ask that you would speak to people’s hearts and you’d continue to bring peace to those grieving over what happened here a few months ago,” he said. “We love you Lord and may you be honored and glorified and continue to have your hand on this entire touring group as we move through the rest of this tour. In your name we pray. Amen.”

“Pray for Vegas,” then flashed across the screen in bold white letters after the prayer concluded.

As previously reported, 59 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured after Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers on Sunday from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Police later found Paddock dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his hotel room.

Lady Antebellum members took to social media on Monday, October 2, to share their condolences. “I can’t believe this is real life,” Scott tweeted at the time. “Praying for our country music family, fans, & all who have been affected by this horrific act of hatred.”

Added Charles Kelley, “My heart is sick over the news in Las Vegas. Praying 4 everyone in the country community & everyone at the scene.”

Dave Haywood shared a somber tribute to the victims on Instagram. “I can’t fathom it ya’ll. I am so heartbroken for the victims, their families, and everyone affected. Prayers for peace.”

The band is close with Jason Aldean, who was performing during the attacks before running off stage once he realized what was happening. The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer, 40, recently announced his decision to cancel three upcoming concerts in the wake of the shootings “out of respect for the victims, their families and for our fans.”

