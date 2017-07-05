Courtesy Lady Gaga/Instagram

A million reasons to love her! Lady Gaga came to Ed Sheeran’s defense via Instagram on Tuesday, July 4, one day after he told The Sun that trolls ran him off Twitter.

“What an incredible artist, I love Ed. @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do,” the “Born this Way” songstress, 31, captioned a pic of herself puckering her lips next to the British singer, 26, who has two thumbs up. “I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.”

The American Horror Story actress continued to stand up for the “Shape of You” singer, telling her fans, who have thrown shade at Sheeran in the past, that there is “no reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top.” Instead, she encouraged her followers to spread positivity: “Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity,” she wrote.

According to Sheeran, some of Gaga's devotees have been targeting him ever since he revealed to Beats Radio 1 that he hopes to perform at the Super Bowl in the future. The “Poker Face” crooner’s believed that Sheeran’s comments dissed the pop star, who scored the gig this year. “Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f--king hate. So I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s--t," he told The Sun in an interview, which was published on Monday, July 3.

The “Thinking Out Loud” songster added that the steady stream of negative comments drove him to “come off Twitter completely,” and although his Instagram account automatically generates tweets on the site, he is not actively using the social media platform. “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. One comment ruins your day,” he said. “The head-f--k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

This is not the first time that the “Galway Girl” singer withdrew from social media. After finishing his world tour for his second album, 'X,' in December 2015, Sheeran announced that he would be “taking a break” from his phone, emails, and social media for an undisclosed period of time.

“I’ve had such an amazing ride over the last five years, but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes, so I’m taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed,” he said at the time. “If you love me, you will understand me buggering off for a bit. See you next autumn, and thank you for being amazing.”

Sheeran returned to social media in December 2016, posting a picture of a bright blue square on Instagram, which later became the background cover for his third album, ‘Divide.’

