Lady Gaga has been served a subpoena by music producer Dr. Luke’s lawyers in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against Kesha.

“In connection with Dr. Luke's defamation claims against Kesha, various third parties are being deposed by both sides, including celebrities,” the lawyers said in a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, July 29.

“Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha,” the statement continued. “This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke's counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the “TiK ToK” singer, 30, has been locked in a legal battle with Dr. Luke (real name: Lukasz Gottwald) since 2014 in an attempt to get out of her recording contract with him. In her filings, Kesha accused the producer of being sexually, physically and mentally abusive towards her.

Dr. Luke, 43, denied all the accusations and filed a defamation suit against her, and Kesha dropped a separate sexual assault lawsuit against him in August 2016.

Gaga, 31, has been an outspoken supporter of Kesha, turning to Instagram in January 2016 to defend the singer.

“The very reason women don’t speak up for years is the fear that no one will believe them or their abuser has threatened their life or life of their loved ones/livelihood in order to keep their victim quiet and under control,” Gaga wrote. “What happened to Kesha has happened to many female artists, including myself, and it will affect her for the rest of her life.”

“No one needs to validate Kesha,” she continued. “Why is victim always the ‘liar’? Why do we let people in a position of power get away with behaving inhumanely? These guys hide behind the legal system and it’s their litigious behavior that is precisely what they use to rape these girls. ‘Give me what I want or else I will come after you’ and they have all the money and the resources to do it.”

Last December, text messages that Kesha sent to Gaga in February 2016 were entered into evidence in the lawsuit.

TMZ reports that Dr. Luke’s lawyers plan to talk to Gaga about her text message conversation with Kesha and want the judge to force the “Bad Romance” singer to hand over a completely unredacted version of the texts that reportedly include Kesha asking Gaga to join a smear campaign against Dr. Luke.



