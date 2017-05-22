Lady Gaga continued to pay tribute to her late friend Sonja Durham, who died of stage IV cancer last week, in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 21.

As previously reported, Gaga, 32, and Durham were friends for nearly a decade. Last year, the Grammy winner said in a Radio.com interview that Durham had cancer in her lungs and in her brain.

"I don't know how to put a price on a friendship. I'm not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it's too special for words. I feel two competing feelings," Gaga captioned a photo of the two on Sunday. "Firstly, that I will live everyday with more passion, more determination more compassion and more giving than ever before. Because that's who she was, and it's what drew us to each other, and I know it's what she always wanted for me. She had this incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was. She knew all I cared about was the music. She made that OK. The other feeling I have is that of being robbed of the last 10 years of my life, friendship and career with her. Like someone took her from us, and with that taking took all the good times."

The "Million Reasons" songstress wrote that she's "in shock" over Durham's passing. "I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight. I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends," she continued. "I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this."

Gaga and Durham were so close that the star even wrote the song "Grigio Girls" about her. The track is off her latest album, Joanne, which was named after her late Aunt Joanne.

"Last thing I told her, 'Go find Joanne, Sonj,'" Gaga recalled in her Instagram post. "Somehow I think she did. @sonjad7777 #sonjadurham #grigiogirls."

