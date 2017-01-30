Mother Monster is hitting the road! Lady Gaga will announce her upcoming Joanne tour on Monday, February 6, the morning after her Super Bowl LI halftime show performance, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.



Gaga, 30, has previously toured six times. She concluded her most recent arena tour, the Cheek to Cheek Tour with Tony Bennett, in August 2015. During an October 2016 interview with NME, the Grammy winner — who has been sporting a toned-down, rocker-chic look lately — suggested that the Joanne tour will feature the outrageous ensembles and extravagant sets that made her previous tours so memorable.



“What I would say to those who are terrified that I’ll never again embrace absurdity or the avant-garde is ‘think again,’” she told the publication. “Because that is my favorite thing.”



Samir Hussein/WireImage

Weeks before Gaga’s show at Sunday night’s football game, she gave fans a sneak peek at all the hard work she’s been putting into her career-spanning spectacle, as seen in a behind-the-scenes clip released by Pepsi on NFL.com. In the four-minute video, the pop star’s dancers rehearse choreography for her 2009 smash “Bad Romance” at a Burbank, California, studio.



"This is obviously a humongous platform. This is probably the greatest 12 minutes of our lives," Gaga's longtime choreographer, Richy Jackson, tells their dancers while preparing for the Super Bowl. "We have handpicked dancers that Gaga and I have worked with for the past 10 years. This sort of platform that we have at the NFL halftime show goes to those who have helped us along the way to get here. So it's going to be like a big reunion."



Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that the “Perfect Illusion” singer would be headlining 2017’s halftime show. In October, she opened up about her excitement during an appearance on Good Morning America.



“I am absolutely beyond elated and honored to be doing the halftime show," she told GMA cohost Michael Strahan. "We’ve been already planning it, and thinking of all the different ways we can make this a special experience for the football fans."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



