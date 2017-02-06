That's how you rock the Super Bowl! Lady Gaga delivered an incredible halftime show on Sunday, February 5, and the stars were loving it. Watch a clip from the performance above!

The six-time Grammy winner, 30, kicked off her 12-minute set on the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium as she belted "God Bless America." She then performed several of her biggest hits, including "Just Dance," "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance."



Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Shortly after Gaga dropped her microphone at the end of her set, celebrities took to social media to congratulate her on a job well done. "@ladygaga you killed that!!!!" Bruno Mars, who headlined the 2014 Super Bowl halftime show and made a guest appearance during Coldplay's set last year, wrote on Twitter.

Katy Perry, who slayed the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show, was clearly a fan of Gaga's impressive jump from the stadium roof to the stage. "I want jumping gifs stat!" she tweeted. "Bravo @ladygaga."



Former Vice President Joe Biden, who previously collaborated with Gaga on efforts to end sexual assault on college campuses, also praised the American Horror Story actress. "Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga," he wrote on Twitter. "You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs."



Chrissy Teigen, who was at the annual NFL championship event with her husband, John Legend, tweeted, "YES Gaga!!"

Roseanne Barr, however, took the prize for the funniest reaction. "Lady gaga rocks wow i never heard of her b4! she is great!" the Roseanne alum, 64, tweeted. "That lady gaga was just wonderful! She ws kinda like th anti madonna. no huge satanic imagery or anything she did beaver shot her parents tho."



See more celebrity reactions below. Tell Us: Did you love Gaga's performance?

I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 6, 2017

Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 6, 2017

YES Gaga!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

lady gaga rocks wow i never heard of her b4! she is great! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 6, 2017

that lady gaga ws just wonderful! She ws kinda like th anti madonna. no huge satanic imagery or anything she did beaver shot her parents tho — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 6, 2017

Backstage with @ladygaga just before she hits the stage! #halftimeshow #SB51 #PepsiHalfTime A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

@ladygaga your performance was simply breathtaking ❤️ #SB51 A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

