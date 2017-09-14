Lake Bell Nailed the Key to a Successful Relationship

Lake Bell met her husband, Scott Campbell, in 2012. Nine days later, the tattoo artist had “Lake” inked onto his back.

“So, we had just had sexual intercourse, and I had not noticed [the tattoo] because we were looking at each other in the eyeballs and he rolled over, then I noticed it and I was, like, completely without words,” she told comedian Tig Notaro in an interview for the The New York Post published September 6. “He was like, ‘I just got this’ — so casual!

The 38-year-old actress wasn't scared away by the grand gesture. Just the opposite. “I remember looking at him and being like, ‘Who is this person who is so fearless in his resolve?’ He’s full on. I was so crazy about him from the moment I saw him — he’s just a magic person,” she gushed.

Bell and Campbell, 40, wed in June 2013 in front of friends including Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and Eva Longoria. Four years later, the couple are parents of Nova, 2, and 3-month-old Ozzi. And despite being sleep-deprived and up to their eyeballs in diapers, the couple are more in love than ever.

According to Bell, the key to their successful union is quite simple: They communicate, even when things are messy. “Scott pretty openly expresses that the braver path is not to bail, but to jump in full force with all your heart and soul and the optimism to meet eye-to-eye with someone who feels the same way,” she told Notaro. “And when s--t gets muddy and rough, to actually hash it out.”

Bell wrote, directed and stars in the new comedy I Do . . . Until I Don’t (out now) about three couples who are taking part in a documentary about marriage.

