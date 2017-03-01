Ready for another round. Lala Kent, who announced her exit from Vanderpump Rules midseason late last year, is returning to the hit reality series, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

An insider tells Us that the Bravo star, 26, appears on the upcoming season 5 finale of Pump Rules and participated in the reunion, which the cast filmed with executive producer Andy Cohen on Friday, February 24.



While she butted heads with frenemies Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie Shay earlier this season, another source tells Us that Kent is back in their good graces. “She hung out with Scheana and Ariana the whole time [while filming the reunion],” the insider says.

Despite the fact that Shay, 31, and Kent are “texting and talking all the time,” the source tells Us that the “Feeling You” songstress only attended the reunion “to say her piece” and insisted that “she would not be back.”

Even though she is no longer a hostess at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant, Kent paid a visit to the West Hollywood eatery on Monday, February 27, which Shay documented via her Instagram story. The waitress shared a selfie with Kent, captioning the snap, “Look who’s backkkk.”

In a December interview with Us, Kent opened up about her decision to walk away from the drama-filled show. According to the blonde beauty, she was tired of her costars accusing her of dating a married man.

“I have a boyfriend who I’m madly in love with, and this married man rumor that who knows where the f--k they pulled this out, whose ass it came out of, it’s just not worth it to me in any way, shape or form,” the Salt Lake City native (who did not specify who her significant other is) told Us at the time. “I feel like my personal life is meant to be personal, and I don’t have to share everything. Even though they want to call it a reality TV show, this s--t is not real.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

