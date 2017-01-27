Lamar Odom is on the mend. The former NBA athlete, 37, who recently completed a stint in rehab, spoke to Us Weekly about his health at L.A.'s Dodgers Stadium Thursday, January 26. "I'm doing great! I feel great. I'm alive!" he told Us at Micah Johnson's What Lines? Vol. 1 Art Show, benefitting the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. "It's a start. It beats the alternative!"

Asked what's keeping him motivated, Odom said "being sober [and] enjoying life" are the keys to success. He also credits Destiny, 18, and Lamar, Jr., 15, the children he shares with ex-wife Liza Morales, for being his biggest support system.



BG012/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In December, Odom entered a rehab facility near San Diego for 30 days. "He went to continue making sure he stays sober and on the right path. It was something he chose to do," a source told Us at the time. "He is doing so great and looking forward to the New Year."



The former E! star has long struggled with sobriety. In October 2015, he nearly died after overdosing at a Nevada brothel. The incident left him in a coma for days and hospitalized for months. He opened up about the harrowing ordeal during a January 17 appearance on The Doctors. "Did I feel ashamed about some of the choices I made?” he said in the interview. “I was basically just committing suicide.”

During that appearance, Odom, whose divorce from Khloé Kardashian was finalized in December while he was seeking treatment, disclosed that he hopes to reconcile with the TV star: "I want my wife back," he said. Though Odom and Kardashian, 32, were estranged at the time of his overdose, she stuck by his side throughout his recovery.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



