He's getting hitched! Lance Armstrong and his girlfriend, Anna Hansen, are engaged. The cyclist, 45, announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 23.

"She said..... YES!!!!" he captioned a pic of the couple on a boat in Lake Austin, Texas. The future spouses wrapped their arms around each as Hansen showed off her diamond ring.

Armstrong and Hansen met nearly a decade ago and are parents of Max, 7, and Olivia, 6. The athlete is also dad of son Luke, 17, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle, 15, whom he had with his ex-wife, Kristin Richard.

Armstrong has previously been linked to Kate Hudson and Sheryl Crow. In March, he opened up about his relationship with the country singer, 55, during an interview with Howard Stern. (The exes called off their five-month engagement in February 2006.)

"It was a good ride. She’s a great lady. Obviously it didn’t work out, but I think and I hope she’s happy," he said at the time. "She wanted marriage, she wanted children; and not that I didn’t want that, but I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I’d just had kids. Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it."

