Downward dog has a whole new meaning. Lance Bass has found some unlikely workout buddies in his dogs, Chip and Dale.

The singer shared a mini Boomerang video on Instagram, lifting his dog Dale in the air Lion King-style, after they had exercised together in a yoga class. The star wore a white t-shirt with the words, “Yoga, puppies, brunch,” after taking a “Doga” class with his pups.

“Dale's "Simba" moment! Chip and Dale were NATURALS at #Doga!!” the ’NSync guy wrote in the caption. So cute!

The Dancing With the Stars alum hosted a dog yoga event raise awareness about having an active lifestyle for both pets and their owners.

"Dale, Lily and Chip are really active dogs, don't let their size fool you. I only give them food that is made with premium quality ingredients so they are refueled properly throughout the day," Bass, 38, said in a press release.

The Dancing With the Stars has a pretty deep bond with his rescued pooches, even giving them their own Instagram accounts. He has been vocal about choosing adoption when it comes to pets. Back in 2010, the singer worked with Peta to raise awareness about the benefits of pet adoption. the singer worked with PETA to raise awareness about the benefits of pet adoption.

“I have had eight pound (shelter) dogs in my life and every single one of them have been the nicest, sweetest dogs and the most loyal, loving pets definitely come from a pound. Because I think they know where they came from,” Bass told PETA. “They started kind off with a rough life, being sent out not being loved and I think they really know that and it stays with them for the rest of their life.”

“There’s always these loving, perfect dogs just waiting for a loving family,” he said at the time.

