Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Girl, put your wallet away. Larry Birkhead said in a new interview that his daughter, Dannielynn, 10, wanted to go on a shopping spree after watching an online video that incorrectly described her as one of the wealthiest children in the country.

"We saw a video on YouTube that she was one of the 10 richest kids in America," Birkhead, 44, told Inside Edition for a segment that will air on Thursday, February 2. "Then she wanted to go to the mall. And I’m like, 'No, it’s not that. Trust me, it’s not that.'"



The single dad’s comments come nearly a decade after Dannielynn’s mother, Anna Nicole Smith, died of a drug overdose at age 39 on February 8, 2007. Despite past reports that the fifth grader could one day inherit millions of dollars from Smith’s late husband, J. Howard Marshall, the former Playmate’s lawyers lost the final request to obtain money from his estate in 2014.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During his chat with Inside Edition, Birkhead also shut down rumors that he has barred Dannielynn — who was only 5 months old when her mom passed away — from seeing Smith’s mother, Virgie Arthur.



“Anna's mom has seen Dannielynn, and she’s seen her a few times. I say that only because I want the story to stop,” the Louisville, Kentucky–based photographer said, adding that he welcomes Arthur’s involvement in his daughter’s life. “I’ll take all the help I can get.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!







