Is Renata making a comeback? Laura Dern confirmed to Us Weekly at the Perrier-Jouët Toasts Mother's Day event at the Montage Beverly Hills that there are indeed talks about a possible season 2 of Big Little Lies.

“There's talk! There's questions, there's asking! There's curiosities, so it would certainly be a pleasure to get to do it more,” Dern, who played housewife villain Renata Klein on the hit HBO series, told Us.

When asked if she’d be up for another season, Dern said she’d love to join costars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley once more.

“If they are! I mean, I love my character so much, so it would be a blast,” Dern said.

Rumors of a potential season 2 were ignited after Witherspoon posted an Instagram photo with Dern and Kidman on Sunday. “Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies ... working on some new lies 🙈🙉🙊,” she mischievously captioned the photo.

The Legally Blonde actress, who served as a producer on the drama, also told E! News that they’ve been in talks with BLL author Liane Moriarty.

"We're talking to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about how could these characters go on, what would happen?” she said. “We definitely left it open-ended so there's a possibility there."

