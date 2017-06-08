Pink balloons are in the air! Laura Prepon revealed Thursday morning that she and fiance Ben Foster are expecting a baby girl.

While appearing as a guest on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, The Orange Is the New Black actress, 36, shared the exciting news with the cohosts. “It’s kind of weird, ‘cause it sneaks up on you where you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already. But then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, she needs to like come out already,” said the former That 70’s Show star.

“It’s so wonderful. It’s such a blessing,” Prepon expressed as she reflected on her first pregnancy. “She likes it here — she’s already kicking!”



The mom-to-be also confessed that she has succumbed to pregnancy food cravings. “Growing up, my father would take us to this deli and we would get pastrami sandwiches on rye, and we would drink Dr. Brown’s black cherry soda,” the actress said. “And what’s so funny is I haven’t eaten that stuff in years, and since I’ve been pregnant, I’ve been craving this Jewish deli food, with like the pickles and the sauerkraut and the mustard. So we tend to kind of delve into that.”

Prepon and Foster, 36, starting dating in July of 2016, although they have been friends since they were 18. After a whirlwind romance, they announced their engagement this past October. Sources revealed to Us Weekly in January that the couple is expecting.



The actress’ hit series, Orange Is the New Black, debuts its fifth season on Netflix June 9.

