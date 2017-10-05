Manny Carabel/FilmMagic

Laura Prepon and her fiancé, Ben Foster, made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming a baby girl. The pair were all smiles as they walked the red carpet for the NYC screening of Una on Wednesday, October 4.

The 37-year-old Orange Is the New Black actress wore a gray sweater and black slacks and paired the look with a handbag and minimal makeup. Foster, 36, looked stylish in dark jeans and a black button-down shirt.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in August the couple had welcomed their first child together. Following their happy news, the That ’70s Show alum announced her return to the hit Netflix series via Instagram.

“Back at work! @oitnb season 6! #workingmom #herewego #alexvause,” the actress wrote alongside a snap of herself in character.

Back at work! @oitnb season 6! #workingmom #herewego #alexvause A post shared by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

And on September 23, the Girl on the Train star mentioned her baby for the first time on Instagram.

“Make-up free Saturdays! Best way for me to spend limited time, while taking care of 👶🏼: making farm fresh chicken broth and keeping house pretty with flowers! #momlife #staynourished ❤️🍎🍅🍒,” Prepon wrote alongside a collage of photos that showcased a quiet day off.

Make-up free Saturdays! Best way for me to spend limited time, while taking care of 👶🏼: making farm fresh chicken broth and keeping house pretty with flowers! #momlife #staynourished ❤️🍎🍅🍒 A post shared by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Back in July, Prepon opened up about her pregnancy to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview, calling the experience “amazing.”

“I’m creating life and it’s so incredible. I’m so ecstatic for this experience, but you go through so many changes. We’ve been in the Pacific North West keeping it low-key. I’m a very private person,” the Hero actress gushed.

Prepon and Foster, who began dating in July 2016, have been friends since they were teenagers. The couple announced their engagement last October.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.