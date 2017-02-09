Come again? Pennsylvania State Senator Daylin Leach attacked President Donald Trump via Facebook on Tuesday, February 7, calling him a “s--t-gibbon,” an unusual insult that sparked a bevy of memes online.

The trouble started when Trump, 70, remarked he wants to “destroy” the career of a Texas lawmaker who wants to rein in civil asset forfeiture, a practice that allows law enforcement officials to seize the cash or property of individuals suspected of committing a crime without a guilty sentence.



According to Politico, Rockwall County, Texas, Sheriff Harold Eavenson told the president during a listening session Tuesday, “On asset forfeiture, we’ve got a state senator in Texas that was talking about introducing legislation to require conviction before we could receive that forfeiture money.”



Trump seemed to side with Eavenson, reportedly replying, “Can you believe that? … Who is the state senator? Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career.”

Politico reports that the sheriffs gathered in the room erupted in laughter at this suggestion, though Trump did not join in. Eavenson did not mention the lawmaker by name.



When Leach caught wind of the reported exchange, he posted the article to his Facebook wall, along with a few thoughts of his own as he took aim at Trump. “Hey! I oppose civil asset forfeiture too,” he wrote. “Why don’t you come after me you racist, loofa-faced s--t-gibbon!!”



The post immediately went viral, with social media latching onto the bizarre insult. Urban Dictionary already has an entry defining “s--t-gibbon” as a “general insult … moron, idiot, Donald Trump in particular.”



.@realDonaldTrump, a lot of people have tried to end @daylinleach's career. They failed. So will you. pic.twitter.com/I0IePZfyki — Steve Hoenstine (@stevehoenstine) February 8, 2017

If Trump were here right now I would definitely fling my feces at him. #shitgibbon @daylinleach #ResistTrump pic.twitter.com/9D6svK6jNs — Shit Gibbon (@LoofaFace) February 8, 2017

#PresidentBannon - Don't let Donny online tonight. People are making fun of him. Calling him #ShitGibbon and stuff. He might get sad. 😡 — Suzzanne (@suzzanne86) February 8, 2017

@daylinleach @thephillyvoice Anyone who uses shitgibbon in a sentence is a friend of mine. #theresistance — Nancy Mitchell (@njmitchell12) February 8, 2017

A senator who responds to Trump's threat by calling him "a fascist loofah-faced shit-gibbon" is my kinda senator https://t.co/lWaTT4bobA — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) February 8, 2017

Leach’s spokesperson, Steve Hoenstine, said in a statement that the State senator was justified in his anger and did not wish to retract his words.



“President Trump blithely talked about destroying the career of a man who disagreed with Trump on a policy issue,” the statement reads. “Then Trump laughed about it, which is just what you’d expect from someone who gets kicks firing people on national television. Trump just continues to undermine democratic norms, America’s system of checks and balances, and the general principle of human decency. Senator Leach is made as hell about it, as you can see from his tweet.”



