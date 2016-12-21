Squeal! Lea Michele gushed over kissing John Stamos on a recent episode of Scream Queens in a funny tweet on Tuesday, December 20.

“It was a honor @JohnStamos 😘 #ScreamQueens 💋🔪,” she captioned a short clip of her character on the show, Hester Ulrich, giving Stamos’ Dr. Brock Holt a confident kiss on the lips.

Fans of the hit Fox series will remember that Hester seduced Brock into becoming a murderer. In a recent interview with TV Insider, the 30-year-old actress couldn’t stop singing the 53-year-old actor’s praises.



“I absolutely love John Stamos,” she told the site. “He’s such a great actor to work with. He’s so professional. He’s so wildly handsome. He’s so funny. He has done TV. He’s been doing this for such a long time for so many years and he’s incredible at what he does. To have the opportunity to work with him and play opposite with him this season has been so great.”



Bruja/PacificCoastNews

The pair share a close relationship off-screen as well. In August, the actor-musician planted a smooch on the Glee alum’s cheek during her 30th birthday bash, a moment that the former Full House star shared via Instagram.



And the most awkward kiss goes to... Me and the birthday girl. @msleamichele @screamqueensfox A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Aug 29, 2016 at 10:23am PDT

“And the most awkward kiss goes to … Me and the birthday girl,” Stamos captioned the snap. “@msleamichele @screamqueensfox.”



