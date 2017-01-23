Reminiscing about the good times. Lea Michele shared a throwback photo with her late boyfriend, Cory Monteith, more than three and half years after his sudden death.



The 30-year-old actress posted an Instagram pic on Monday, January 23, of herself snuggling with her former Glee costar. In the snap, Michele, who’s wearing a white T-shirt, rests her head on Monteith’s chest. The Polaroid-style pic is labeled at Bleeker St. and dated 2012.



Michele has been sharing throwback photos throughout the past week, starting from when she was a toddler in the Bronx in 1987 and leading all the way up to her romance with Monteith. Although the duo costarred on the Fox musical series starting in 2009 as Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, they only began dating about a year before Monteith’s tragic July 2013 death. The actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in Vancouver, Canada, following a drug overdose. He was 31.



Last year, the Scream Queens actress got a tattoo in honor of her late love. She inked a number five on her rib cage in honor of Monteith’s football number in Glee. She also took home his jersey in a frame following the filming of the show’s series finale in 2015.



Michele told Glamour UK in 2014 that the couple were planning on a future together before his tragic death. “We talked about a lot of things. We talked about children and what we would look like when we grew old and who would be fat and how we would stay thin. We talked about where we wanted to go and what we wanted to do,” she said. “At the start, it’s hard because you’re so physically and mentally shocked and damaged, but after a while you get tired of physically feeling so horrendous, so I started doing yoga, which really helped. Then gradually your mind catches up with your body.”



