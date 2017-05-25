LeAnn Rimes: ‘I Work Pretty Hard on My Butt’

Strong mind, strong body! LeAnn Rimes’ secret to staying fit is “a healthy mindset,” the singer revealed in Us Weekly’s Best Bodies issue.



The Grammy winner, 34, lets fans get a peek at her workouts by posting videos of herself nailing different glutes exercises each week. "I do like my butt,” she tells Us. "I did something on Instagram called Tight Tush Tuesday and everybody kind of freaked out about it, so it’s become a thing. I work pretty hard on my butt.”



Rimes says it helps that she and husband Eddie Cibrian are “on the same page” when it comes to health and fitness. “He likes to be a boy when he works out and make noises and grunt and stuff. I’m like, ‘I can’t even deal with you right now,’” Rimes tells Us.



The “How Do I Live” songstress added that they enjoy taking SoulCycle classes, hiking and taking walks around the neighborhood together, and they help each other stick to a balanced diet. “When I first met him, he was not the healthiest eater at all,” she says. “But I think I’ve gotten him over on my team.”



That’s not to say that Rimes doesn’t indulge occasionally. “I love cheese a lot and it’s horrible for a singer, so when I’m on the road, I don’t do it,” she says. “But when I’m home, I can eat a whole log of goat cheese.”



Rimes — who runs a lifestyle blog Soul of EverLe — says that she works out about four times per week because she loves food and wine. “I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go,” she tells Us. “So it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room.”

