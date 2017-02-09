Rogue Magazine

Xoxo — and now on to the next one. Leighton Meester made a surprise appearance on the cover of Rogue magazine on Wednesday, February 8. The actress dished to the publication about leaving her Gossip Girl days in the past as she embarks on her latest role in Fox’s upcoming time travel comedy Making History.



Rogue Magazine/Benjo Arwas

Meester, aka Blair Waldorf to many of her fans, has been out of the spotlight since giving birth to her first child, daughter Arlo, with husband Adam Brody in August 2015, and stuns on the cover — her first in years — in a delicate floral cap and gown.



Rogue Magazine/Benjo Arwas

"I think I'm different," Meester explained while talking about making the transition from the beloved CW show to Fox. "I started Gossip Girl 10 years ago when I was 20, and I'm 30 now. I loved doing it, and now I'm doing something else that I love, and something new that's a little bit more my taste as a 30 year old, something I've grown into. I feel so lucky that I can have such amazing fans and they either grew up with [the show] or they're growing up with it now. I've also heard people say, ‘Oh, we watch that as a throwback,’" Meester recalled of the cult classic, which was set in the Upper East Side and ran for six seasons.



With her character’s school girl skirts and headbands stored away, signing on to Making History was both an easy and difficult choice to make, given the gig marks her return to work since giving birth to her little girl.

Rogue Magazine/Benjo Arwas

"When I went into [the show], and when I decided that I wanted to work consistently on something [since becoming a mom], I had criteria. I read other [scripts] too, but this was just the one. It was love at first sight," Leighton said of the upcoming series, which revolves around a professor who creates a device that allows him and his colleagues to change history to improve their lives.



"I'm proud to work on a show that uplifts the female lead, and has a not-so-subtle yet approachable commentary on the treatment and mistreatment of women throughout the ages,” she concluded to the magazine of her colonial character Deborah Revere.

