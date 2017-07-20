Lena Dunham is heading back to TV! American Horror Story cocreator Ryan Murphy announced on Twitter on Wednesday, July 19, that the actress is joining the show’s seventh season.

“Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family,” Murphy, 51, tweeted. "Always wanted to work together, and now we r!”

Some fans were not thrilled about the casting choice, though. “I’m glad everyone on twitter could put their political views aside and all agree that Lena Dunham on ahs is a no go,” one tweeter wrote. Another tweeted, “Lena Dunham on AHS as if the show couldn’t go anymore downhill … sad.”

AHS star Sarah Paulson defended Dunham, 31, on Twitter. When a fan asked her and Murphy what was happening with an eyebrow-raised emoji, she replied, “Magic and dream of all dreams."



It's only important to me that people know as they're busy tweeting bullshit about me I'm most often dressed in a latex suit and crystal crown working from home on imagining new worlds #blessedbitch A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

It seems the Girls alum might have noticed some of the negative reactions and clapped back at the haters. “It’s only important to me that people know as they’re busy tweeting bulls--t about me I’m most often dressed in a latex suit and crystal crown working from home on imagining new worlds #blessedbitch,” she captioned an Instagram selfie on Wednesday in exactly the outfit she described.

The news of Dunham’s casting comes just ahead of this season’s title reveal on Thursday, July 20. Murphy has posted several clues on social media, including a person completely covered in bees, a creature with sharp teeth, a figure with hands coming out of its face and actor Evan Peters with blue hair.

