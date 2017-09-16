Jim Spellman/WireImage

Lena Dunham gave an update on her health while celebrating the second anniversary of her and Jenni Konner’s revolutionary Lenny Newsletter on Friday, September 15. The longtime friends and collaborators commemorated the milestone at The Jane Hotel in New York City.



"It’s great,” the Girls creator, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly of her health. “I've always, as you've seen from Girls, used my creativity and platform to talk about what was happening in my life to make it less lonely and so I'm really grateful because I found a community and ultimately found my way towards health by being open about what I was going through and I'm just really excited to be in a position, lots of women are crippled by it, and I get to work everyday and do what I love so I'm really lucky."

As previously reported, Dunham underwent her fifth surgery this year to move her ovaries away from her rectal wall to end her chronic pain. In May, she explained in an Instagram post that she left the Met Gala early after “complications arose” from her most recent endometriosis surgery.

Dunham has been just as open on social media about critics.

“You don't have to feel bad for me because I have the most amazing life. I get to make art all day long. I get to express myself to an audience that cares so if there's going to be a segment of people who don't sort of connect with my belief system, then I'm just going to have accept that because I've made myself a public figure,” Dunham told Us.

Konner, 46, added, “Feel bad for them. The trolls, they deserve your pity."

“Yeah, and then there's a segment of people that are cool and educating me online every day and make me a smarter, more empathetic person,” Dunham chimed in. “It all comes out in the wash.”

Dunham and Konner have remained close since working on Girls, which wrapped this year after six seasons. In addition to Lenny, they’ve taken on more projects together.

“Right now we're doing the Lenny documentary series on HBO and we're working on another fictional show for HBO,” Konner said on Friday night. Dunham quipped: “We're doing a play, we're living the dream!”

