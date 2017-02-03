Blue Ivy Carter has a No. 1 fan in Lena Dunham. The 30-year-old actress spoke with Us Weekly about Beyoncé’s exciting announcement that she’s pregnant with twins, and declared that the superstar’s first child, 5, is already “an icon.”



Asked about baby name suggestions for Queen Bey, 35, and husband Jay Z’s unborn bundles of joy, the Girls star and creator said that she’s been having trouble coming up with potential monikers.



“I’ve been thinking about this a lot and I just don’t think there’s anything we ... I think she’s gonna blow our minds so hard,” she told Us and other reporters at the Girls season 5 premiere in New York City on Thursday, February 2. “Who would’ve expected Blue Ivy? And now that child is an icon.”

Dunham then jokingly speculated that Blue’s younger siblings’ names “might be symbols, and we will accept them and they will become the most popular baby names of 2018.”



This isn’t the first time the self-avowed Beyhive member has expressed her admiration for the “Formation” singer and her family. Most recently, Dunham penned an essay — titled "Sorry, Not Sorry: My Apology Addiction” — in May 2016 thanking Beyoncé for inspiring her to stop apologizing all the time.



"Beyoncé's Lemonade was a massive cultural event for a lot of profound reasons, not least of which because it gave women a melody to which they could sing the words 'Sorry, I ain't sorry,' again and again (and again)," Dunham wrote, referring to the chart-topping diva’s girl power anthem “Sorry.” "This refrain...allowed women to express (safely, while pretending with all their might to be Bey) just how sick to death they were of apologizing."



