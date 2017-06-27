Leslie Jones took to Twitter on Monday, June 26, to accuse the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Los Angeles of racism after she hosted the 2017 BET Awards.

"Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!" the Saturday Night Live star, 49, wrote.

Jones did not elaborate on her experience, though the luxury hotel chain responded to her tweet soon after it was posted. "We're very sorry to hear this," a message posted on the Ritz-Carlton's account read. "We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we'll look into this right away."



In a statement to Us Weekly, Ritz-Carlton public relations director Amy Campbell said, "Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of the Ritz-Carlton culture and operations. We remain committed to providing an environment where all feel welcome. While we do not comment publicly about individual guests, we take every guest concern seriously and work quickly to resolve issues."



Us Weekly has also reached out to Jones' rep for comment.

Prior to the controversy, the Ghostbusters actress was all smiles while hosting the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, June 25. Ahead of her big night, she told Good Morning America that she was stressed about hosting a major awards show. "I am very nervous," she admitted. "I want to make sure that I do a good job. I want to make sure that I represent comedy. I want to make sure that I make people laugh. I want to bring comedy back. I want people to laugh again!"

