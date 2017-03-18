Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole on November 29, 2016. Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Liam Payne loves being in love. The former One Direction singer, 23, opened up about his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, in his new cover story interview with Rollacoaster magazine.

"This is the thing. In a non-cliché way, it's weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream," Payne gushed of his romance with the former Girls Aloud singer, 33. "You wake up in the most beautiful places. Obviously I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world and she's absolutely amazing."



The couple, who are set to welcome their first child together any day now, met in 2008 when a 14-year-old Payne auditioned for The X Factor while Cole was a judge on the U.K. singing competition. She was married to English footballer Ashley Cole at the time and later wed French restauranteur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. After splitting from Fernandez-Versini last year, Cole began dating Payne.

Rollacoaster

"She's been my dream girl since I was younger. She's so ace," Payne confessed to the publication. "She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it's so amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things, someone who's taken greater steps than me. Her solo career was amazing. She's been in the industry for 14 years now. She fully supports me."



Though the former boy bander didn't acknowledge the pending birth of his baby with the pop star, he added, "We're super happy. It's a very personal, precious time for us. I'm still learning. I'm only 23."



After months of speculation, Cole confirmed her pregnancy in a photo shoot for L'Oreal and The Prince's Trust, which was published on the cover of the Daily Mirror on February 23. In the picture, she cradled her baby bump in a long-sleeve black dress.

