Lila Feinberg has called off her wedding to Amazon executive Roy Price after he was placed on a leave of absence for allegations of sexual misconduct.

The writer was set to wed the entertainment exec at The Carlyle in New York City on November 12, but her manager confirmed to Variety that the wedding will not be happening.



Isa Hackett, an executive producer on ‘The Man in the High Castle,' detailed a July 2015 incident at Comic-Con in San Diego to The Hollywood Reporter. According to Hackett, 50, Price repeatedly propositioned her and made vulgar jokes. “You will love my d—k,” he allegedly said to her.



Hackett told the outlet, “Having power and influence is such a huge responsibility. As somebody with some power, I feel it is imperative for me to speak out. I want to call out [Price’s] behavior and also hold myself to a certain standard. It’s difficult because of the fact that I have two shows and I love those shows and I value my experience at Amazon. But this incident has been looming and it’s difficult to shake it. I didn’t want the details to come out previously because I didn’t want to distract or deflate the energies of all the people who are so invested in these shows, and all of that positivity. You don’t want to bring this into it. It feels demoralizing.”

Just hours after the story was released with Hackett’s claims, Amazon suspended Price saying, "Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately."

The claims come on the heels of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. As previously reported, the Hollywood producer is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and was fired from his own company on Sunday, October 8.

According to reports, Feinberg was planning to wear a Marchesa gown designed by Georgina Chapman, the soon-to-be ex-wife of Weinstein, who filed for divorce after several A-list actresses also came forward with allegations.

