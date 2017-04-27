Mel Gibson has come a long way since his 2006 infamous anti-semitic rant. Us Weekly Video relives five other celebrities encounter with the law you may have forgotten the video above!



Lindsay Lohan is, of course, no stranger to the slammer. The Parent Trap alum has been arrested a total of six times to date. She first found herself in handcuffs in 2007 after she was charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine.

Khloe Kardashian also famously had a run-in with the law. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was arrested for DUI in 2007 — and it was captured by E! cameras for all to watch.

Watch the video above to relive more famous celebrity arrests — including Reese Witherspoon’s — in the video above.

