Lindsay Lohan is defending Harvey Weinstein amid multiple sexual assault allegations against him. The actress spoke out about the scandal in two Instagram Story videos on Tuesday, October 10, which have since been deleted.

"Hi! I'm in Dubai. I'm home and I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on," Lohan, 31, began, in what sounded like an Irish accent. "I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

She added: "He's never harmed me or did anything to me — we've done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop — I think it's wrong. So stand up."

The Mean Girls star quickly received backlash. "Who is managing you," one commenter wrote. A second noted: Your interactions with him aren't the same as anyone else's. "You should be commending the woman who had the courage to speak out!"

As previously reported, the New York Times published a shocking expose last week claiming that the 65-year-old film producer had a history of sexual harassment spanning decades. Since then, more women have come forward with sexual assault claims. Actresses like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette have alleged incidents of sexual harassment.

Weinstein has been fired by his company, The Weinstein Company, and his wife, Georgina Chapman, has left him. "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," the Marchesa designer said in a statement on Tuesday. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!